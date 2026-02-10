Pappu Yadav gets bail in forgery case, to stay in jail for separate case

The MP/MLA court here on Tuesday granted bail to independent MP Pappu Yadav in a three-decade-old forgery case.

Yadav was arrested on Friday evening at his residence by Patna Police after a warrant was issued against him by the court in connection with a 1995 case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC. He was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to illness the next morning.

Advocate Shivnandan Bharti, who appeared for the MP, told reporters: "Pappu Yadav has been granted bail in the 1995 case. However, he will remain in custody, as another case was filed on the same day at the Buddha Colony police station for allegedly obstructing police work." He claimed that the police "conspired" to file a case accusing him of obstructing their work while he had "offered himself for arrest after seeing the warrant".

The advocate said that the MP himself raised certain questions before the court during the hearing. An ACJM court on Saturday ordered that Pappu Yadav be kept at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) under judicial custody for two days before the hearing for bail application, originally scheduled for Monday. However, his bail plea could not be taken up on Monday as judicial work in the court was suspended following a bomb threat. "Pappu Yadav highlighted that although the court had ordered to keep him in PMCH till the hearing scheduled on Monday, he was discharged and sent to jail on Sunday without proper treatment," Bharti said.

He also claimed that the MP was kept in the general ward on a stretcher initially as no beds were available, and that no "food arrangements were made at night." Bharti added, "Pappu Yadav ji broke into tears during court proceedings, not because he had to face difficulties there at the hospital, but because he saw that not a single person was getting proper treatment (at the hospital)." People were living in extreme scarcity of services and a state of chaos at PMCH, he claimed. The lawyer also charged officials with misbehaving with his client. The advocate claimed that the court took the matter seriously and said that action will be taken against the officials concerned.