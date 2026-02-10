Taskforce setup on dark net, crypto to monitor narco trafficking: Govt

The Government has set up a task force on darknet and cryptocurrency under the multi-agency centre (MAC) to monitor platforms facilitating narco-trafficking, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written response, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Government has taken various steps for inter-agency coordination between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), state anti-narcotics task forces (ANTFs) and border guarding forces to curb cross-border and inter-state drug smuggling.

Listing out the steps, Rai said the task force has been set up under the MAC mechanism with a focus on monitoring platforms facilitating narco-trafficking, sharing of inputs on drug smuggling amongst agencies/MAC members, interception of drug networks, continuous capturing of trends, modus operandi and nodes with regular database updates and review of related rules and laws.