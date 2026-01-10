Himachal Dy CM orders probe into Sirmaur bus accident that claimed 14 lives

A day after 14 people died in a bus accident in Himachal's Sirmaur district, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri ordered a probe to ascertain the cause.

Agnihotri, who holds the transport portfolio, said an inquiry has been ordered into the tragic road accident that led to 14 deaths and injuries to a large number of people.

The administration has acted promptly in the entire matter, and the injured are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, he said.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon, when an overloaded private bus, surpassing its seating capacity of 39, veered off the road on its way to Kupvi from Shimla, and fell into a 500-feet deep gorge.