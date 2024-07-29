Paris Olympics 2024: Google Doodle celebrates artistic gymnastics today

Google Doodle is celebrating artistic gymnastics currently underway in the Paris Olympics 2024. The artistic gymnasts are participating in the Paris Olympics which is taking place from July 27 to August 5, 2024.

The shared Google Doodle GIF shows a bird performing amusing moves on a gymnastic beam. It also features a cat in the background. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Google Doodle Today Google Doodle features birds as artistic gymnasts to honour the participants of the events in the Paris Olympics 2024.

On the opening day of the Paris Olympics 2024, Google announced that it would change its icon daily to honour Olympic participants in different events.

The GIF shared by Google Doodle shows birds floating over the river with their sports gear on July 26, celebrating the beginning of the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris.

What are artistic gymnastics?

Governed by the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG), artistic gymnastics is a discipline of gymnastics in which athletes perform short routines on different apparatuses. This is a separate Olympic sport from rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline, and the competitions include floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bars for men and floor exercise, vault, uneven bars, and balance beam for women. The competitions involve both male and female participants who fight for medals in individual events, combined exercises (the all-around), and team combined exercises.

Paris Olympics 2024

The Paris Olympics 2024 has started and the opening ceremony took place on July 26, where more than 200 nations participated with their delegations. This year, the ceremony was held in a different manner breaking traditions and conventional patterns as the athlete delegation paraded down the Seine River past the Paris landmark.

More From This Section

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 was held on water highlighting the improving health of the Seine River which was closed for years due to pollution. This was the France government's decision and popular Canadian singer Celine Dion also made her first public performance in years.

There are six languages used in infographics, paying tribute to the contribution of Prominent French women during the segment titled Sisterhood, including a nod to 'Hindi'.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open marking the formal beginning of the competitions for the next 16 days. The extravagant ceremony lasts four hours. French judo great Teddy Ringer and sprint legend Marie-Jose Perec jointly lit the Olympic cauldron, symbolic of the most gender-neutral games. The cauldron was attached to a giant hot air balloon lifted off into the Paris night.

French football legend Zinedine Zidane handed over the torch to Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal who sailed down the Seine along with another tennis legend Serena Williams and former track star Carl Lewis.