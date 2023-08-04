EC against Parl panel's advice to lower age to contest Assembly polls to 18

A parliamentary panel has suggested reducing the minimum age required to run in national elections, particularly Assembly elections, from 25 to 18 years. However, the Election Commission (EC) has resisted this proposal, arguing it's "unrealistic" to expect individuals of such a young age to manage the responsibilities of public representation.

Currently, the minimum age to stand for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections is 25 years, while the voting age threshold stands at 18.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice pointed to examples from the UK, Australia, and Canada, where the minimum age to contest any elected public office is 18, as proof that young people can be reliable and responsible political participants.

Headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Sushil Modi, the committee stated that global surveys indicate significant political awareness and understanding among the youth. "This is demonstrated by youth-led movements such as Fridays for Future and March for Our Lives, which underline their capacity to rally behind and champion critical social and political concerns," it mentioned.

In its report submitted on Friday, the panel suggested that younger candidates could bridge the gap between different generations, facilitating dialogue and cooperation. It recommended that the Election Commission and government implement civic education programs to provide young individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary for political engagement.

Despite a rising number of young voters, the committee voiced concern over their lack of representation in the political landscape. According to a report by PRS Legislative Research, 47 per cent of Lok Sabha MPs were over 55 in 2019. The panel described this trend as particularly troubling, considering that India's median age is just 27.9 years. Only 2.2 per cent of Lok Sabha MPs are under 30. Currently, in the 17th Lok Sabha, there are 34 sitting MPs aged between 30 and 40.

According to the panel's report, most European countries set the minimum age to contest national general elections at 18. However, certain countries, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Poland, and Slovakia, impose higher age requirements, necessitating that candidates be at least 21. In Romania, the age requirement is 23, while Cyprus, Greece, Italy, and Lithuania set it at 25. For regional elections, many countries require candidates to be at least 18. Concerning elections for the European Parliament, 15 Member States permit candidates who are at least 18 years old to participate.

The Election Commission advised the panel, "Unless compelling reasons exist to alter a constitutional provision, it should remain unchanged," particularly referring to the age requirement for eligibility to contest for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assemblies, and Legislative Councils.

The EC stated it had studied the issue and concluded that it was unrealistic to expect 18-year-olds to possess the necessary experience and maturity to serve as public representatives.

"Therefore, the minimum age for voting and contesting elections is appropriate as it stands. The Commission does not advocate reducing the age requirement for membership of Parliament and State Legislatures and continues to maintain this viewpoint," it noted.