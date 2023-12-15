Home / India News / Sheena Bora case: CBI lists ex-top cop, 22 others as 'unrelied' witnesses

Sheena Bora case: CBI lists ex-top cop, 22 others as 'unrelied' witnesses

The CBi in the list that includes Mumbai's former police commissioner Rakesh Maria and other police officials said they would not be examined in the trial as they were "unrelied witnesses"

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 09:51 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a list of 23 witnesses it would not be examining against former media executive Indrani Mukerjea and other accused in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.

The CBi in the list that includes Mumbai's former police commissioner Rakesh Maria and other police officials said they would not be examined in the trial as they were "unrelied witnesses".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Indrani and her two former husbands Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna are accused of being involved in the killing of Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from her first relation.

Sheena (24) was murdered on April 24, 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani, Khanna, and driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea.

The killing, however, came to light only in 2015 when Rai was arrested by the Mumbai police in another case.

At the time, Maria was the city police commissioner and had supervised the probe.

The case was later transferred to the CBI.

Indrani had earlier this year sought the court to direct the CBI to submit a list of witnesses it was going to examine.

In April, the agency had submitted a list of 92 witnesses who would be examined.

Indrani and Peter's daughter Vidhi Mukerjea's name did not figure in that list.

Her name was also not included in the list submitted by the CBI on Thursday.

There appears to be some ambiguity about whether Vidhi would be examined by the CBI against her mother as her statement is a part of the agency's chargesheet in the case.

Apart from Maria, the other persons who have been included in the "unrelied witnesses" list are Dinesh Kadam, who was the investigating officer from city police, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, joint commissioner of police (law and order), and then Zone 9 DCP, and S S Wagh and Supriya Channey, both jailors.

Indrani's lawyers had in the past, soon after her arrest, claimed that Maria had interfered with the probe and that she was being implicated.

The Supreme Court in May 2022 granted bail to Indrani, saying that six-and-a-half years in prison was too long a term and that the trial would not be completed anytime soon.

Also Read

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Who is Vrinda Dinesh? Uncapped batter triggers bidding war in WPL auction

Supriya Life targets 1-2% global mkt share with oral cancer detection kit

Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges 'BJP people' involvement in Udaipur murder case

Rakesh Gupta, supporter of Scindia, quits BJP to re-join Congress

Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha

Parl security breach: Jha burned phones of associates to destroy evidence

Mahadev app case: Actor Sahil Khan, 3 others summoned for questioning today

India, US to improve cooperation against money laundering, terror financing

LIVE: Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sheena BoraSheena Bora murder caseCBILaw

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 09:51 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story