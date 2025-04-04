Friday, April 04, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Congress to challenge Waqf Bill in the Supreme Court, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress to challenge Waqf Bill in the Supreme Court, says Jairam Ramesh

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, was tabled and passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Congress will challenge its constitutionality in the Supreme Court

Congress to challenge Waqf Amendment Bill's constitutionality in Supreme Court | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Friday announced that the party would soon move the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Bill was tabled and passed in the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday, with 128 MPs voting in favour of it.
 
Taking to X, he wrote, “The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India.” 
 

Showdown over Waqf Bill

 
The announcement comes a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin declared that the DMK would also move the Supreme Court. Calling the Bill “anti-Muslim” and “controversial”, the DMK supremo stated that they would challenge the recent amendment and oppose the Union government’s legislation.
 
Stalin was among several opposition leaders who claimed that the Bill undermines the autonomy of Waqf boards while simultaneously posing a threat to members of the Muslim community. Stalin and other DMK members were seen wearing black badges as a mark of protest against the Bill’s passage.
 
Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief, was also among the leaders who opposed the Waqf Bill. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he tore a copy of the Bill in a symbolic protest and said, “Like Gandhi, I am also tearing up this law. This is unconstitutional. The BJP wants to create divisiveness in this country in the name of temples and mosques. I condemn this, and I request you to accept the 10 amendments.”
 
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also criticised the central government over the passage of the Waqf Bill. Raut claimed the Bill had been introduced to grab land and that “they will soon take it”. He further added, “They (BJP) don’t care about poor Muslims — all of it was a façade.”
 

Waqf Amendment Bill

 
The Bill was first tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, and was passed after a 12-hour discussion on the issue. It secured 288 votes in favour in the Lok Sabha, while 232 MPs voted against it. Accusing the opposition of misleading the general public, Rijiju said the Bill would benefit millions of Muslims.
 
The Bill aims to improve the management and administration of Waqf properties in India.
 
(With inputs from agencies)
 

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

