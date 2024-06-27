Parliament LIVE news: President Murmu addresses joint sitting of Houses

BJP MP Om Birla was elected through voice vote as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The motion was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to Birla and accompanied him to the chair along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and PM Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu is addressing a joint sitting of Parliament today, which will be her first presidential address after the formation of the NDA government. After this, a motion of thanks will be moved in both Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the members. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday and the Rajya Sabha session will begin from today. President Murmu is also expected to shed light on the agenda of the newly-elected NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his first speech as Leader of the Opposition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscored that it was important that the voice of the Opposition be allowed in the House. Gandhi stated the Opposition wanted the House to function "often and well," adding that it was very important that cooperation happen with trust. Gandhi congratulated Om Birla for being elected speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term."Mr Speaker, this House represents the voice of the people of India and you, sir, are the final arbiter of that voice. Of course, the government has political power, but the opposition also represents the people of India," he said.