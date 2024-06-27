Parliament LIVE news: President Murmu addresses joint sitting of Houses

President Droupadi Murmu is addressing a joint sitting of Parliament today, which will be her first presidential address after the formation of the NDA government. After this, a motion of thanks will be moved in both Houses of Parliament, which will be discussed by the members. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday and the Rajya Sabha session will begin from today. President Murmu is also expected to shed light on the agenda of the newly-elected NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his first speech as Leader of the Opposition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscored that it was important that the voice of the Opposition be allowed in the House. Gandhi stated the Opposition wanted the House to function "often and well," adding that it was very important that cooperation happen with trust. Gandhi congratulated Om Birla for being elected speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term."Mr Speaker, this House represents the voice of the people of India and you, sir, are the final arbiter of that voice. Of course, the government has political power, but the opposition also represents the people of India," he said.
BJP MP Om Birla was elected through voice vote as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The motion was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to Birla and accompanied him to the chair along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and PM Modi.
News Update: President Murmu arrives in Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu left the Rashtrapati Bhawan in a ceremonial procession to address Parliament.
10:56 AM
The person who was disrespected by PM Modi is the LoP now: Cong leader Pramod Tiwari on Rahul Gandhi
"I felt very good yesterday. The person who was neglected by the PM when he said, "Kaun Rahul", was standing in front of him carrying the hopes of the people as a leader of opposition. The PM was reluctant to shake hand, the way Rahul Gandhi carried himself politely is a matter of pride for us," Congress leader Pramod Tiwari stated.
10:52 AM
NDA govt indulged in theatrics by placing Sengol in Parliament: Cong MP Manickam Tagore
"The government has always been playing with this kind of thing, by placing Sengol. Making a high drama when the new Parliament was inaugurated...This is a good suggestion from the Samajwadi Party colleague," Congress MP Manickam Tagore said today.
10:48 AM
Sengol should be removed from Parliament, says Samajwadi Party MP RK Chaudhary
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP RK Chaudhary demanded the removal of the 'Sengol' from the Lok Sabha, claiming it as a 'Raja Ka danda' (the king's stick). Chaudhary stated that the Sengol should be replaced by a large replica of the Constitution in the Parliament.
10:15 AM
AAP will boycott the President's address, protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: MP Sandeep Pathak
"Today we will protest in the Rajya Sabha against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and we will boycott the President's address. The President and the Constitution are supreme and when dictatorship is done in the name of justice, it is important to raise our voices. We did not have a discussion with the remaining parties of the INDIA alliance regarding this but our party will boycott the President's address," AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said today.
9:32 AM
President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting of Parliament, Rajya Sabha to commence today
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today. This will be her first address in Parliament after the NDA won a third term.