'Parliament not a place for drama': PM taunts Oppn ahead of Winter Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at the Opposition, stating that Parliament is not a place for drama. He added that the Winter Session of Parliament should not be converted into a stage for "political theatrics", but it should be a platform for constructive and result-driven debate.

ALSO READ: Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates Speaking to reporters ahead of the Winter Session, PM Modi said that for the last few sessions, Parliament has been used for election purposes or to express frustration over defeats. "For some time now, our Parliament is being used either as a warm-up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat... There are many places to do drama and sloganeering. You have done that at the places where you have been defeated and will again do so where you are going to be defeated. Negativity might sometimes help in politics, but I expect them to focus on nation-building," he said.

The Prime Minister said the record turnout witnessed in the Bihar Assembly elections is the biggest strength of democracy, and the Opposition should fulfil its responsibility and come out of its depression after losing in the elections. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured an overwhelming victory in the Bihar Assembly elections last month. 'Opposition should change strategy' Hitting out at the role of the Opposition, PM Modi said, "The game the Opposition has been playing for the last 10 years is no longer acceptable to the people. They should change their strategy." "I have seen leaders in power in some states unable to even visit those states due to public anger and anti-incumbency. Such parties must introspect," he added.

Winter Session of Parliament began today The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday (December 1), where key bills across sectors such as energy, highways, and insurance will be discussed. The Winter Session will have around 15 sittings spread over 19 days. According to news agency PTI, a total of 13 bills will be discussed during the Winter Session of Parliament. Some of the important bills include the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025, the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, and the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025, among others.