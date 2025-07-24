Three-member Parliament panel likely to probe charges against Justice Varma

A three-member inquiry committee is expected to be formed soon to examine allegations against Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma, following the submission of a motion in both Houses of Parliament earlier this week, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The motion—signed by 152 Members of Parliament (MPs) and submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 21, the opening day of the Monsoon session—has triggered consultations among senior leaders across both Houses, the report added. The Rajya Sabha also received a similar notice on the same day, signed by 63 opposition MPs.

The report stated that the speaker Birla is likely to write to the Chief Justice of India to seek nominations for two members of the panel: one from the Supreme Court and one high court chief justice. The Speaker will also appoint a distinguished jurist of his choice to complete the three-member committee.

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar had referred to the Judges (Inquiry) Act during Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday, highlighting that when motions are submitted simultaneously in both Houses, a joint process must be followed, PTI reported. ALSO READ: Justice Yashwant Varma moves SC against in-house panel probe in cash row Later that evening, Dhankhar stepped down from his post, citing health reasons. Background The controversy began after bundles of burnt and partially burnt cash were found at Justice Yashwant Varma’s official residence earlier this year. Following this, an in-house committee of judges was set-up to probe the matter. It submitted a report recommending the impeachment of Justice Varma.