INDIA bloc may field joint VP candidate despite NDA majority: Report

The INDIA bloc is likely to contest the vice presidential poll after a collective decision on a common candidate as it feels that the numbers are not overwhelmingly stacked against the opposition despite the BJP-led NDA having a majority, sources in the grouping said on Thursday.

They said that there is a feeling that the opposition parties should not shy away from a contest to send a strong political message irrespective of the outcome.

In a sudden move, Jagdeep Dhankhar quit as vice president on Monday evening citing medical reasons, though there have been consistent murmurs about other reasons behind his resignation.

The effective strength of both the Houses together is 782 and the winning candidate will require to win 392 votes in the election for the vice president, considering all eligible voters exercise their franchise. All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including the nominated ones, vote in the vice presidential poll. ALSO READ: He chose to threaten a constitutional body: EC on Rahul's Karnataka claims In Lok Sabha, while the BJP-led NDA enjoys the support of 293 members in the 542-member House, the INDIA bloc has 234 members. The ruling alliance has the support of about 130 members in Rajya Sabha that has an effective strength of 240, assuming that the nominated members vote in support of the NDA nominee. The INDIA bloc has the support of 79 members in the Upper House.

Effectively, the NDA has 423 members and the INDIA bloc has 313 members in Parliament, remaining being non-alligned. The Election Commission has already begun the process of holding the vice presidential election and will soon notify the dates. ALSO READ: Swiss firm's pollution rankings misleading: Govt tells Parliament According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the vice president occurring due to his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise, will be held "as soon as possible" after it goes vacant. The person elected to fill the vacancy will be entitled to hold office "for the full term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office".