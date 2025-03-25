Home / India News / Parliament passes new bill to improve disaster response across states

Parliament passes new bill to improve disaster response across states

The Rajya Sabha cleared the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 to amend the Disaster Management Act of 2005 by a voice vote

Parliament, New Parliament
Several amendments moved by Opposition members were negated by the House. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Parliament on Tuesday passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 to strengthen the efficient working of the national and state disaster management authorities.

The government also stressed that the legislation will help states in handling all disasters in a better way.

The Rajya Sabha cleared the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 to amend the Disaster Management Act of 2005 by a voice vote.

Several amendments moved by Opposition members were negated by the House.

The government said states faced difficulties in implementing the Disaster Management Act of 2005. The proposed amendments are based on the difficulties flagged by states and suggestions given by them.

The Bill seeks to specify the roles and responsibilities of various organisations involved in disaster management and ensure synergy and uniformity in response.

The discussion also saw a significant focus on the government's response to the disaster in Wayanad, with several opposition members accusing the Centre of showing inadequate sensitivity.

The allegations were refuted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

