Parliament scuffle: Crime branch to probe BJP's FIR, Congress' allegations

A day after the scuffle on Parliament premises, the Delhi Police transferred the FIR filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

The FIR, registered following a complaint from the BJP, alleges that Gandhi was involved in an incident in which two BJP MPs sustained injuries. The case cites sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to voluntarily causing grievous hurt, use of criminal force, and criminal intimidation, as reported by The Indian Express.

DCP (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed the transfer, stating, “A team led by ACP Ramesh Lamba will lead the investigation in the case.”

Congress complaint also under crime branch scrutiny

In response, the Congress has accused BJP MPs of assaulting Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, pushing him to the ground and causing injuries. This complaint has also been handed over to the Crime Branch.

“We will also look into the investigation of the complaint filed by the Congress,” DCP Sain remarked. Senior police officials further stated that permission would be sought to inspect the scene of the alleged incident within Parliament.

Escalating political standoff

The incident has sparked a fierce political battle. On Friday (December 20), the Congress stepped up its criticism of the BJP as the winter session of Parliament drew to a close. Congress leaders claimed that the ruling party had deliberately disrupted parliamentary proceedings, a reversal of the usual role where the Opposition is typically seen as the disruptor.

“This is the first time in democratic history that the ruling party didn’t allow Parliament to function,” said Pramod Tiwari, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha. Accusing BJP members of preventing Congress MPs from entering the House, Tiwari demanded that CCTV footage of the scuffle be released to the public.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, alleged that male BJP MPs had “overpowered Congress female MPs” during the altercation. “If they think Rahul Gandhi Ji will bow down because of the FIR, they are wrong. We will not step back because of false FIRs,” Gogoi said.

BJP responds with privilege notices

The BJP hit back, accusing Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of sharing “edited” clips of Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech to mislead the public. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey filed a breach of privilege notice in the Lok Sabha against the two leaders, accusing them of attempting to “stoke public sentiments” and tarnish the dignity of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the privilege notice, stating, “Rahul Gandhi shared a 12-second clip of Amit Shah’s speech on X (formerly Twitter), misinterpreted it, and tried to create societal tension. The matter is now in the hands of the Chair.”

Congress boycotts tea meeting with Speaker

In protest, Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha boycotted the customary tea meeting hosted by Speaker Om Birla after the session. However, their Rajya Sabha counterparts, along with members of the ruling party, attended a tea meeting with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Congress also reiterated its demand for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming his remarks insulted Dr BR Ambedkar. The party has called for an apology from Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.