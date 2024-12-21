52 kg gold, Rs 9.86 crore cash found in abandoned SUV near Bhopal forest

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Friday (December 20) recovered a staggering 52 kilograms of gold and Rs 9.86 crore in cash from an abandoned Toyota Innova Crysta in a forested area near Bhopal. The discovery follows a tip-off from an anonymous caller to the Bhopal police, reported The Indian Express.

Discovery of the SUV

“The Ratibad police station received information about an unclaimed Toyota Innova Crysta parked for a long time in a forested area. Some bags were visible from outside the vehicle,” a senior police officer said. When the police inspected the vehicle, they found it locked, with 7-8 bags visible inside.

Suspecting foul play, authorities alerted the I-T Department. “It was suspected that this could be one of those cases where people facing raids have abandoned their property,” the officer added.

Massive haul uncovered

Once the I-T Department arrived, a formal inspection was carried out. “Upon opening the bags, it was discovered that they contained gold bricks, amounting to a total of 52 kg, along with Rs 9.86 crore in cash,” the officer revealed.

The origin of the vehicle and the source of these valuables are now under investigation.

Links to ongoing raids

Police have identified the vehicle’s driver, while the I-T Department is working to trace the source of the cash and gold. Officials suspect the seizure may be linked to ongoing multi-agency raids targeting real estate businesses. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lokayukta, and I-T Department have been conducting a series of high-profile operations in the area.

Adding to the intrigue, the Lokayukta recently seized Rs 1 crore in cash and 40 kg of silver during a raid on the residence of Saurabh Sharma, a former constable with the Regional Transport Office, just a day before the abandoned SUV was found.