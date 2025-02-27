HONOR 200 series gets MagicOS 9.0 update with new AI features: What's new

Chinese smartphone brand HONOR has started rolling out the next major software update for HONOR 200 series smartphones in India. The company has announced that the Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 has started rolling out on HONOR 200 Pro smartphones, while the HONOR 200 model will receive the update by March 3. The new update brings several new features including artificial intelligence-powered tools for creativity and productivity. Here are the details:

MagicOS 9.0: What is new

HONOR's Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 brings several new AI-powered tools for image editing as well as utility. These include:

AI Translate: The feature supports automatic language detection and can do real-time interpretation for meetings and lectures.

AI Notes: This new feature allows users to automatically transcribe minutes of a meeting with its voice-to-text and real-time translation capabilities. It also supports multiple languages and dialects, and a one-click summary feature.

AI photo editor: The AI-powered photo editing tools on the MagicOS 9.0 offers the following functionalities:

Extraction of subjects from images, live photos and paused videos.

Elimination of unwanted objects from images.

Restoration of facial details in old or damaged pictures.

Expansion of images beyond its actual borders.

AI-powered filters and effects.

Beyond AI tools, the MagicOS 9.0 update brings more features such as a new gesture which allows users to launch a personalised space by pinching with two fingers on the home screen and lock screen. Other notable features include security updates, new icon design, a redesigned Control Centre and more.