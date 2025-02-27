Manthan LIVE updates: Global trade is going to be completely reset, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Business Standard 'Manthan' LIVE news: Manthan, the annual summit by Business Standard, begins on Thursday, February 27, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. In celebration of Manthan, the annual summit by Business Standard, begins on Thursday, February 27, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. In celebration of Business Standard’s 50th anniversary , the two-day event will gather some of the most influential voices in government, policy, and industry. The summit will be opened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , who is slated to deliver the keynote address. After her Thursday morning speech, she will participate in a fireside chat that will delve deeper into India’s changing global role and the strategies required to manage this transformation.

On the first day of the summit, an impressive array of distinguished speakers is set to take the stage. Among them, PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, will provide insights on navigating an unpredictable global landscape. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, will share his views on international economic trends. Banking stalwart Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, will address the nation’s current economic growth and challenges, while Chris Wood, global head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, will examine India’s market standing in relation to both developed and emerging economies.

Across two days, Manthan will provide a platform for insightful discussions on how India can prosper in a complex and evolving global landscape. Stay tuned as Business Standard delivers live updates and expert commentary from the event.