Manthan LIVE updates: Global trade is going to be completely reset, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Politics beginning to play a much bigger role in finance: Uday Kotak
"Every morning you get a fresh piece of information that changes how we look at the world. This is especially true in the Trump era. We are finding politics beginning to play a much bigger role in finance. We are moving to the world where power is power," says Uday Kotak, founder and director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
11:28 AM
Nothing stops private sector from entering any domain in India, says FM Sitharaman
11:23 AM
Why is the corporate sector is not speaking about it (investment)?: FM Sitharaman
"Corporate sector is best judged by how much money they put in. But I am not looking at that at all. Why is the corporate sector not speaking about (investment)?," Nirmala Sitharaman responded. "The answer is not for me to give. This needs to be answered by the industry," Sitharaman added.
11:20 AM
Regulatory overreach had gone too far: FM Sitharaman
"Since 2019, we have taken upon ourselves to remove archaic laws. You wouldn't believe, India had about 1600 of them till 2019," says FM Sitharaman.
11:09 AM
These are very interesting but very challenging times: FM Sitharaman
"India has to make meaningful contribution to the global reset and the engine of the global growth," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
11:05 AM
New world order is not there yet: FM Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Manthan
10:58 AM
When we talk about India's role, we are comfortably placed: FM Sitharaman
"We have many fundamental issues to address, to meet aspirations of growing middle class, poor, and entrepreneurial class. The aspirations of the poorer bulk and the growing middle class needs to be continuously attended to," says FM Sitharaman.
10:53 AM
Global trade is going to be completely reset: FM Sitharaman
"Every country wants to be treated special and they want to ensure this treatment is not given to everyone else. That is how trade is being refashioned.We need to rethink MFN status and bilateral trade," says FM Sitharaman.
10:49 AM
Influence of multilateral institutions is fading, bilateralism now top of the agenda: FM Sitharaman
"Multilateral institutions provided some kind of stability to the world order in the last 80-90 years. But effort to reenergize these institutions is not producing the desired effect. By default or by design, bilateralism is taking over," says FM Sitharaman.
10:44 AM
We should put India's interest ahead, we can't stand and watch: FM Sitharaman
"The pushes and pulls of this fulcrum is in every way, so there is splashing. The churn is not done yet, there is no 'makhan' yet but you have to participate, you can't stand and watch," says FM Sitharaman.
10:40 AM
There is a churn, and not a gentle churn: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
"Unlike the 'samundra manthan' there are no good or evil forces. Everyone is pulling in different directions," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Business Standard Manthan.
10:37 AM
New world order is not there yet, it is still in churn: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
"Manthan is talking about the reset and India's role in the new world order, but the new world order is not there yet, it is still in churn. There is a churn, and not a gentle churn," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
10:35 AM
Congratulations to Business Standard for completing 50 yrs of quality journalism: FM Sitharaman at #BSManthan
10:13 AM
Watch: Business Standard Manthan Day 1 proceedings LIVE
10:03 AM
Manthan fireside session: Christopher Wood to speak on 'India's markets in a new world order'
Christopher Wood, who serves as global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, is set to deliver a presentation at BS Manthan on Thursday, February 27, from 12:40 pm to 1:10 pm. His talk, titled "Developed vs Emerging: India's markets in a new world order," will be part of a broader discussion featuring prominent speakers examining India's growth trajectory and its implications for stock markets.
Business Standard 'Manthan' LIVE news: Manthan, the annual summit by Business Standard, begins on Thursday, February 27, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. In celebration of Business Standard’s 50th anniversary, the two-day event will gather some of the most influential voices in government, policy, and industry. The summit will be opened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is slated to deliver the keynote address. After her Thursday morning speech, she will participate in a fireside chat that will delve deeper into India’s changing global role and the strategies required to manage this transformation.
On the first day of the summit, an impressive array of distinguished speakers is set to take the stage. Among them, PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, will provide insights on navigating an unpredictable global landscape. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, will share his views on international economic trends. Banking stalwart Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, will address the nation’s current economic growth and challenges, while Chris Wood, global head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, will examine India’s market standing in relation to both developed and emerging economies.
Across two days, Manthan will provide a platform for insightful discussions on how India can prosper in a complex and evolving global landscape. Stay tuned as Business Standard delivers live updates and expert commentary from the event.