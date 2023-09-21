Home / India News / Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha
LiveNew Update

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Day 3 of Parliament's special session will commence today. Catch all the latest updates from the session here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament of India

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 9:06 AM IST
The Bill on 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies enters Rajya Sabha Thursday and is set to sail through given how different the Upper House is 13 years on. For one, the SP, one of the architects of the opposition to the Bill in 2010, has changed its stand, reports Indian Express

Key Events

7:54 AM

9:06 AM

Special Session: Govt to move Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha to repeal certain enactments

The Central government is all set to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday to repeal certain enactments and to amend a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.

As per the list of Business, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July this year.

8:41 AM

RS unanimously adopts resolution congratulating scientists on success of Chandrayaan-3

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday unanimously adopted the resolution congratulating the scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

It was adopted at the conclusion of the discussion on 'India's Glorious Space Journey marked by the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan -3.'

 

8:20 AM

8:05 AM

Women's quota Bill: Lok Sabha uses voting slips instead of digital system

The Lok Sabha secretariat had to use the old system of slips to register votes of members during the passage of the key women's reservation bill on Wednesday.
 
Sources said the digital voting system of registering the votes during division could not be used as some parties are yet to send division number of members for the new Lok Sabha chamber.

7:57 AM

LS passes 128th CAB paving way to 33% reservation for women in parliament

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, 2023 – the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam – which seeks to reserve a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies for women. Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated in the House that the provision may be implemented by 2029.

Shah said the next government would conduct the census immediately after the 2024 elections, and the delimitation exercise subsequently, to set the process to reserve seats for women in motion. Sources said the delimitation exercise was frozen till 2026 under Article 82 of the Constitution.

7:55 AM

"Women's empowerment intrinsic to BJP's work culture": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that women empowerment was not a political issue for the BJP but an idea that is intrinsic to its work culture.

Shah made the remarks during a debate on the draft women's reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill, which proposes 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was passed with a brute majority in the Lower House on Wednesday.

7:54 AM

"Major step, but...": BRS MLC K Kavitha flags "omissions" in women's reservation Bill

As the women's reservation bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, marking a legislative landmark for the country, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, one of the key advocates for a legislation providing a fairer representation of women in law-making bodies, on Wednesday called it a major step in ensuring stronger and more significant participation of women in the political process.

However, while hailing the passage of the women's quota Bill, she added that the exclusion of an "OBC sub-quota" from the draft legislation was "painful".

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

