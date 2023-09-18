Home / India News / Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha at 11 am
LiveNew Update

Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha at 11 am

As the parliament is set to meet for a special five-day session, catch all the latest updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

At Sunday’s customary all-party meeting on the eve of a parliamentary session, several participants including the Opposition and allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spoke in chorus for the women’s reservation Bill. They urged the government to ensure its passage in the five-day special session whose highlight will be the shifting of proceedings to the new Parliament building on September 19 — the day of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Key Events

9:55 AM

PM Modi to speak at new building of Parliament

9:44 AM

Special session to be held in new Parliament building: Here are some facts about old building

9:40 AM

MPs to discuss legacy of Parliament

9:15 AM

Special session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

7:51 AM

Opposition and allies urge govt to take up women's reservation Bill

9:55 AM

PM Modi to speak at new building of Parliament

PM Modi will address the Lok Sabha in the new building of the Parliament today

9:44 AM

Special session to be held in new Parliament building: Here are some facts about old building

India's old Parliament building was opened on January 18, 1927, by Lord Irwin. Irwin was then the viceroy of India. The building has witnessed colonial rule, the Second World War, the dawn of Independence, the adoption of the Constitution, and the passage of several big legislations.
 
It was designed by Sir Herbert Baker. Baker, along with Sir Edwin Lutyens, designed the capital in Delhi. The buidling is considered an architectural jewel of Delhi.

9:40 AM

MPs to discuss legacy of Parliament

A bulletin issued on Sunday asked the members of the Parliament to assemble in Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am on Tuesday "for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047". 

9:15 AM

Special session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak at 11 am on the day 1 of the special session of the Parliament in Lok Sabha today

8:42 AM

10 women parliamentarians share memories of old Parliament building

In a display of nostalgia, 10 women parliamentarians shared their memories, messages and experiences of the old Parliament building in handwritten notes as they prepared to bid farewell to the structure ahead of a move into the new complex during the upcoming special session.
 
The MPs representing various political parties offered heartfelt tributes to the building that has been the epicentre of India's democratic journey.

8:36 AM

Discussion on Parliament's journey so far

Special session of Parliament Day 1: Lok Sabha has listed business to hold discussion on "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings"

8:17 AM

Eight bills to be discussed in special session

Special session: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said a total of eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage during the session.

7:53 AM

Special Session of Parliament: TDP demands special status for Andhra at all-party meeting

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday said he put forward the demand for a 'special category' status for Andhra Pradesh at the all-party meeting ahead of the Special Session of Parliament starting Monday.
 
The all-party meeting was held in the national capital on Sunday. The TDP MP also offered his party's support and assistance to the tabling and passage of a Women's Reservation Bill.

7:53 AM

Spesial session: MPs to assemble for group photos on Parl legacy on Tuesday

All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will assemble for group photographs on Tuesday morning and then participate in a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047, before they move to the new building.

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9:30 am on Tuesday.

7:51 AM

Opposition and allies urge govt to take up women's reservation Bill

At Sunday’s customary all-party meeting on the eve of a parliamentary session, several participants including the Opposition and allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spoke in chorus for the women’s reservation Bill. They urged the government to ensure its passage in the five-day special session whose highlight will be the shifting of proceedings to the new Parliament building on September 19 — the day of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi this year.
 
According to sources, the government could have Parliament take up eight Bills during the session, including the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill and another that seeks to overturn the effect of a Supreme Court verdict on the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs). The women’s reservation bill, which seeks to reserve a third of Lok Sabha and legislative assembly seats for women, was not on the list of parliamentary business that the government released on Wednesday.

Topics :ParliamentRajya SabhaLok SabhaTelugu Desam PartyAndhra PradeshOppositionOpposition partiesWomen's Reservation BillBJPAll-party meet

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug