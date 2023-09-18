Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha at 11 am

At Sunday’s customary all-party meeting on the eve of a parliamentary session, several participants including the Opposition and allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spoke in chorus for the women’s reservation Bill. They urged the government to ensure its passage in the five-day special session whose highlight will be the shifting of proceedings to the new Parliament building on September 19 — the day of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will assemble for group photographs on Tuesday morning and then participate in a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047, before they move to the new building. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday said he put forward the demand for a 'special category' status for Andhra Pradesh at the all-party meeting ahead of the Special Session of Parliament starting Monday. The all-party meeting was held in the national capital on Sunday. The TDP MP also offered his party's support and assistance to the tabling and passage of a Women's Reservation Bill. Read More