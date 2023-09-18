Special session LIVE: Houses to hold discussion on parliamentary journey

As the parliament is set to meet for a special five-day session, catch all the latest updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi

Photo: PTI

At Sunday’s customary all-party meeting on the eve of a parliamentary session, several participants including the Opposition and allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spoke in chorus for the women’s reservation Bill. They urged the government to ensure its passage in the five-day special session whose highlight will be the shifting of proceedings to the new Parliament building on September 19 — the day of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. ...Read More

No article available in this category.