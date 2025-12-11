Parliament Winter Session LIVE: SIR debate to resume in RS, FM likely to introduce key bill in LS
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Stay tuned as discussion on electoral reforms is set continue in Rajya Sabha after the Opposition staged a walkout from both houses on Wednesday
BS Web Team New Delhi
The ninth day of the Winter Session in both houses of the Parliament is set to begin today with discussions ranging from electoral reforms to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2025.
After a heated exchange between the ruling BJP and opposition parties earlier, discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are expected to resume in both the houses.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw a sharp exchange between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s “vote chori” accusation. Shah countered Gandhi’s claim, asserting that the Congress leadership, not the “EVM or the voters’ list”, was responsible for the party’s electoral setbacks. Rahul Gandhi, however, raised allegations of voter fraud in Haryana, stating that officials had identified 19 fake voters in the state.
Opposition members later staged a walkout in protest against Shah’s remarks. The House was adjourned after the home minister’s speech concluded at 6:30 pm and will reconvene at 11 am on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha debated ‘Vande Mataram’, while the Lok Sabha discussed the ongoing SIR exercise. During the Upper House debate, the Opposition accused BJP leaders of distorting history. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the objective behind marking 150 years of Vande Mataram was to malign former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The discussion began on Tuesday, with both treasury and opposition benches trading barbs.
10:08 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MP hails Amit Shah’s Lok Sabha speech, says Opposition “ran away”
Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi said the address was so compelling that “the opposition walked out”. He claimed Shah had “completely demolished” the Opposition’s arguments and “exposed every detail” of what he alleged were past instances of vote theft by the Nehru-Gandhi family, as well as their “baseless” objections over SIR and other issues. Tripathi added, “We have won Bihar; now it’s Bengal’s turn.”
9:47 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: PM Modi hails Amit Shah’s ‘outstanding’ LS speech, says Oppn’s lies exposed
9:38 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Manoj Jha criticises Shah’s Lok Sabha remarks, calls language ‘new normal’
9:12 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Electoral reforms, Vande Mataram to be discussed in RS today
The Rajya Sabha is poised for a lively sitting today, with discussions scheduled on Vande Mataram and the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR). Both topics have already sparked intense exchanges in the Lok Sabha earlier this week, setting a confrontational tone for the ninth day of the Winter Session. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to open the debate.
First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:22 AM IST