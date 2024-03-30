Home / India News / Part of under-construction bridge over Ganga collapses in UP's Bulandshahr

Part of under-construction bridge over Ganga collapses in UP's Bulandshahr

The committee led by the CDO will investigate the matter and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty

Bridge collapse (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Bulandshahr (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three slabs of an under-construction bridge over the Ganga river in Gajraula village of this Uttar Pradesh district have collapsed, officials said on Saturday.

However, no casualty was reported, a senior official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav pulled up the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident, accusing it of playing with people's lives by compromising with the quality of projects.

A committee led by the chief development officer (CDO) has been formed to investigate the matter, District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh said.

According to the DM, the bridge is being built over the Ganga to connect Bulandshahr with Amroha. Three slabs that were laid on Friday night got damaged and collapsed, he said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, the DM said, adding that the work got over around 11 pm on Friday after which the weather turned bad and the slabs got damaged. There was no one around the bridge at the time of the incident, he said.

The committee led by the CDO will investigate the matter and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty, Singh said.

He said the bridge is being built on the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode and its quality is checked from time to time.

"The committee will submit its report and we will take action accordingly. No damage has been caused to the pillars of the bridge," the DM added.

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said: "People are asking how much of the 'election donations' received by the BJP in return for the contract was given by the contractor building the bridge on the Ganga in Bulandshahr that collapsed during its construction."

"By playing with the quality of projects, the BJP is playing with the lives of people," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

Also Read

Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Check list

MP's 'rainbow' region that turned saffron in 2018; Cong eyes better show

Want SP, Congress to fight together in Madhya Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

DU panel to frame guidelines for review of SOL's self-learning material

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: PM, President extends best wishes

Excavation at Bhojshala complex in MP continues as survey enters 9th day

Indian Navy frees Iranian vessel, rescues 23 Pakistan crew members

168 roads closed as fresh spell of snow, rains lash parts of Himachal

Ukraine Foreign Min Dmytro Kuleba discusses peace plan in India meeting

Printing of 10k electoral bonds worth Rs 1 cr each stopped after SC ruling

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Yogi AdityanathBridgesvaranasi bridge collapseUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story