Parts of Chennai remain inundated after Michuang, relief efforts expedited

Stalin visited some of the affected areas and distributed food and essential commodities to people put up at a relief centre in the city

Press Trust of India Chennai

Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Residents grappled with stagnant water and power disruption in parts of the city and its suburbs on Wednesday, two days after Cyclone Michuang wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts, even as civic agency personnel stepped up relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The cyclone-triggered heavy rainfall had led to inundation in localities including Velachery and Tambaram. On Wednesday too, people were seen leaving their homes in the areas surrounded with water to safer zones, carrying their children and wading through stagnant water. They called for help, including pressing more boats to ferry people to higher ground.

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited some of the affected areas and distributed food and essential commodities to people put up at a relief centre in the city. He inspected activities undertaken by the city civic body to drain water.

He also wrote to the Centre seeking an interim flood relief of Rs 5,060 crore to tide over the situation.

Many users on social media site 'X' shared videos of residential localities still being surrounded by stagnant water, claiming many residents were stuck inside.

The hashtag #Velachery was trending on the microblogging site.

A user lamented that her relatives were stuck in their home for the last three days without power, drinking water and milk.

There were complaints of delay in supply of milk in many affected parts including Velachery and Tambaram and residents alleged it was being sold for extra price.

Power supply had not resumed in parts of the city including Kilpauk and Kattupakkam.

The state government said relief activities were in full swing and that people in many of the affected areas were being rescued through inflatable boats even during the midnight.

Senior officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation were overseeing the rescue and relief activities, the civic agency said.

The Greater Chennai Police also announced helpline numbers for citizens to contact them for rescue and relief activities.

An update from the city police on Wednesday said six rain-related deaths were reported while many persons in need were rescued by the cops in different parts of the city. Among the rescued were senior citizens, pregnant women, and a woman and her newborn, an official release said.

Further, 11 subways in the metro remained closed for vehicular movement due to water-logging.

There were no disruptions in operations at the airport, while the Southern Railway announced cancelling a number of services and diversion of many others.

However, Southern Railway announced resumption of the suburban services on the Chennai Egmore-Chengalpet and Chennai Beach-Arakkonam routes with frequency of 30 and 45 minutes, respectively. Services on the Tiruvottiyur-Sullurpeta line will be operated on an hourly frequency, it said in an update.

Topics :M K StalinCycloneChennai

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

