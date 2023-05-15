Home / India News / Centre, state govts working towards taking technology to farmers: Tomar

The Union Agriculture Minister also talked about the need on "how work in lab reaches the land" (of farmers). He also highlighted that the country has now become surplus in food grains

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Highlighting the importance of technology in the farm sector, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said the Centre and various state governments are working towards taking technology to small farmers.

Speaking after inaugurating EEI Golden Jubilee auditorium at Extension Education Institute (EEI) here, he said, "It is also needed today as to how do we link technology in agriculture sector in a big way."

While big farmers in the country have access to resources, including technology and Krishi Vignan Kendras, it is the responsibility of the Central and state governments to reach the small farmers who do not have access to technology and others.

"That's why the Central and state governments are working towards how digitalisation of agriculture can be increased and how to reach common farmers through digital activities," he said and added that the need of the hour is to see how every useful technology reaches the farmers.

Tomar, who cited the examples of PM-Kisan scheme and government's procurement, said all types of questions used to be raised earlier on these. But, Rs 2.40 lakh crore of PM-Kisan scheme has reached the accounts of 11.50 crore farmers and that no questions have been raised across the country now, he said.

Similarly, the money reaches farmers' accounts after procurement of their produce without any complaints.

Technology is needed for farmers to increase their productivity, save their crops and for linking them with the markets. The Centre and state governments are working in this direction with all seriousness, he said.

The Union Agriculture Minister also talked about the need on "how work in lab reaches the land" (of farmers). He also highlighted that the country has now become surplus in food grains.

Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Tomar inaugurated the Integrated Biological Control Laboratory at National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) Hyderabad.

After inaugurating the lab, he emphasised that the use of biocontrol for pests is necessary to overcome the adverse effects of excessive pesticide use in different crops as well as to reduce the cost of cultivation and to increase farmer's income, an official release said.

Earlier in the day, Tomar, along with Niranjan Reddy, Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials of both the Union and Telangana governments reviewed the preparations for upcoming G20 Agri Ministers Meeting in Hyderabad, the release said.

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

