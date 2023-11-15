Home / India News / Passenger trains in India are getting slower, and your trips longer

Passenger trains in India are getting slower, and your trips longer

The biggest drop in speed was recorded in Northern Railway, where trains slowed by 4.9 kmph as compared to last year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Indian Railways (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
If you are a frequent traveller of the Indian Railways, it is likely that your trips are now longer. The average speed of passenger trains in the country has reduced by 5 kilometres per hour (kmph) this year, as compared to last year.

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), passenger trains in India (excluding suburban services) ran at a speed of 42.3 kmph between April and September this year, down from 47.6 kmph last year.

The highest speed was clocked by the North Western and Western Railway at 51.5 kmph. It was followed by Southern Railway at 51.4 kmph and 50.4 kmph by Central Railway. The report further added that the biggest drop in speed was recorded in Northern Railway, where it fell by 4.9 kmph as compared to last year.

The speed also fell for freight trains. Compared to 31.7 kmph in April-September 2022, the speed this year was 25.8 kmph.

Southern Railway recorded the highest speed of 41.2 kmph, followed by 34.2 kmph in South Western Railway and 32.8 kmph in East Central Railway. Western Railway ran at 30.5 kmph and 30.1 kmph in North Western.

The biggest drop was noted in the Central Railway at 23.4 kmph. For cargo, Eastern Railway recorded the lowest speed of 16.6 kmph.  

Earlier, the railway ministry had announced that it would adopt R350HT grade rails to increase the speed of trains. TOI had reported that the tracks will be manufactured by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL).

Moreover, as these are being produced for the first time domestically, they will be kept under close monitoring.   

Topics :Indian RailwaysTrainsBS Web ReportsNorth Central Railways

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

