Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: DMRC twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
The Delhi Metro on Friday allowed passengers to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person on trains, reported PTI.
However, consumption of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, officials said.

Carrying alcohol was not allowed in Delhi Metro unit recently, except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI.
"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the DMRC, CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," the news agency said..

Passengers are requested to maintain decorum while travelling, the DMRC said.
In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

(With agency inputs)

Alcohol banDelhi MetroDMRCalcoholismGST on alcohol

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

