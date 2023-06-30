The Delhi Metro on Friday allowed passengers to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person on trains, reported PTI.

"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the DMRC, CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," the news agency said..

Carrying alcohol was not allowed in Delhi Metro unit recently, except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI.