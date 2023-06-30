YWCA Delhi likely to file appeal against cancellation of FCRA licence



Pragya Mohanty, general secretary, YWCA-Delhi, was quoted as saying that the organisation was disappointed that its application for the renewal of its FCRA registration had been rejected. However, she said that the organisation was committed to the cause of women's empowerment and would continue to work towards that goal. She also said that YWCA-Delhi worked in partnership with the government on many of its programs. She added that the organisation would consider appealing the decision within the provisions and hoped that relief would be granted. The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) of Delhi, whose Foreign Contribution Registration (FCRA) license was revoked by the home ministry on Thursday said that it is currently reviewing the order and will file an appeal against the revocation, according to a report in The Economic Times.



YWCA (India), general secretary, Dhiya Ann Mathew was quoted as saying that YWCA, India’s FCRA licence has been renewed and cleared. YWCA Delhi is one of the 85 local associations that come under the YWCA of India. The local bodies report to the national body which is the YWCA of India, even though they are autonomous governing bodies, she added. The report cited government sources as saying that the FCRA licence of YWCA, Delhi was cancelled due to alleged misuse of foreign grants. However, YWCA, India’s FCRA licence was renewed for five years till 2028.