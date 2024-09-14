Passengers protest at airport as SpiceJet cancels Delhi-Darbhanga flight

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said its flight SG 495 from Delhi to Darbhanga was cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons

Spicejet
A video of passengers protesting and shouting slogans at the airport was shared on social media. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
SpiceJet on Saturday cancelled its flight from the national capital to Darbhanga, triggering protests by passengers at the Delhi airport.

A video of passengers protesting and shouting slogans at the airport was shared on social media.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said its flight SG 495 from Delhi to Darbhanga was cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

The airline has offered passengers the option of a full refund or alternative flight arrangements to Darbhanga on the following day.


Topics :flight delaySpiceJetairline industry

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

