Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi didn't attend Ambani wedding: Congress retorts to claims

Priyanka Gandhi didn't attend Ambani wedding: Congress retorts to claims

Participating in a debate on Finance Bill in Lok Sabha, Dubey had claimed that Gandhi attended the recent wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, but none of the Gandhis attended

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader
The MP with a fake degree has a dirty disease of lying but Priyanka Gandhiji is not a Lok Sabha member yet, so taking her name is also a matter of privilege: Supriya Shrinate
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the Ambani wedding and was not even in India at that time, party leader Supriya Shrinate said on Tuesday, dismissing claims made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in this regard.

In a post on X, Shrinate accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP of lying.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Nishikant Dubey told a blatant lie in the Lok Sabha that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had attended Ambani's wedding," she said.

"This is absolutely wrong, she did not go there at all. She was not even in the country, your Home Minister must know this -- he has an old and bad habit of keeping track of everyone," the Congress leader added.

"The MP with a fake degree has a dirty disease of lying but Priyanka Gandhiji is not a Lok Sabha member yet, so taking her name is also a matter of privilege," she said.

Participating in a debate on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha, Dubey had claimed that Gandhi attended the recent wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, an event that saw the presence of several politicians, including a number of opposition leaders.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had not attended the event.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt bracing to 'gag' media through broadcast services bill, says Priyanka

Compassion, solidarity are strengths that Wayanad needs righ now: Rahul

Kerala landslides: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka visit Wayanad

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi leave for landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala

Kerala landslides: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to chair all-party meet in Wayanad

Topics :Priyanka GandhiBJPCongressSocial Media

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story