Home / India News / Patnaik inaugurates several projects as Odisha celebrates 'Akshay Tritiya'

Patnaik inaugurates several projects as Odisha celebrates 'Akshay Tritiya'

He inaugurated a creche at the state secretariat for the children of government employees. It will be able to accommodate 20 children

Bhubaneswar
Patnaik inaugurates several projects as Odisha celebrates 'Akshay Tritiya'

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a slew of government projects on Sunday in view of 'Akshay Tritiya', which marks the commencement of agricultural activities in Odisha before the onset of monsoon.

Patnaik participated in 'Akhi Muthi Anukula', the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in paddy fields and ploughing, at the farm of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar.

'Akshay Tritiya', which is observed as state-level Farmers' Day, also marks the beginning of the chariot construction works at Puri's Jagannath Temple for the annual Ratha Jatra.

Patnaik greeted the people, especially farmers, on the ocassion, wishing them a good harvest.

He inaugurated a creche at the state secretariat for the children of government employees. It will be able to accommodate 20 children.

He also inaugurated a Millet Shakti cafe. The state has so far opened 142 such outlets across Odisha under the Millet Mission.

He launched the Agricultural Review Centre, which will function as a central command and control centre.

Lord Jagannath's 'Chandan Jatra' was also celebrated during the day.

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Also Read

Odisha receiving numerous proposals, govt focused on job creation: Patnaik

Pradhan asks Odisha CM Patnaik to get cabinet nod for Padampur district

Odisha CM unveils Biju Patnaik's iconic Dakota aircraft for public display

CM Patnaik launches heavy lift logistics drone in Odisha Skill Conclave

CM Patnaik inaugurates postgraduate medical college in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting to be held in Srinagar on May 22-24

Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Poonch terror attack unacceptable: BJP

NSDC displays transformative skill development at G20 exhibition in Odisha

Bar Council passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage legalisation

DGCA orders probe as official dies by helicopter rotor blades in Kedarnath

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story