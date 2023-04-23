NSDC displays transformative skill development at G20 exhibition in Odisha

Transformative initiatives in skill development, higher education and international employment opportunities are the focus of the National Skill Development Corporation's stall at the "Future of Work" exhibition here ahead of the third G20 Education Working Group meeting.

The design of the stall, themed "Future of Us", has been conceptualised to cater to target audiences from diverse backgrounds and age groups, presenting the benefits of the National Skill Development Corporation's (NSDC) initiatives through a human narrative.

"India's youth need to be prepared for the future of work as technologies disrupt the labour market. Mobile technology, global connectivity and the Internet offer us a chance to consider global needs. It is essential that we work together to make this opportunity a reality for India's youth," NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari said.

"The 'Future of Us' stall at the G20 'Future of Work' exhibition aims to showcase the significant strides the NSDC has made in preparing India's workforce through skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling and multi-skilling.

"With its comprehensive course offerings, innovative digital platforms and international employment support, NSDC is empowering India's talent to succeed in the rapidly evolving job market," he added.

Among the initiatives highlighted at the exhibition are NSDC Academy, Skill India Digital and NSDC International.

While NSDC Academy is a comprehensive platform that offers a wide range of courses, end-to-end placement preparation, mentoring by industry experts and easy student loans, Skill India Digital is a citizen-centric platform that serves as the country's primary source for skilling, employment, education and entrepreneurship.

"NSDC International, dedicated to making India the skill capital of the world, offers specialised training programmes, job placement assistance, visa support, passport assistance, funding support and post-placement support for individuals seeking international employment opportunities," Tiwari said.