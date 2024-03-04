Peak power demand estimated to rise 7% to 260 GW this summer: Report

Peak power demand in the country is estimated to rise by seven per cent year-on-year to 260 GW this summer, according to a senior official.

The peak power demand during the summer of 2023 touched 243 GW against a projection of 229 GW.

"We expect the peak power demand this year (in summers) at 260GW," Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad told reporters on the sidelines of the Fourth Edition of Lineman Diwas in the capital.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summers in 2023, but it did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rainfall.

Peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July.

Peak demand touched 238.82 GW in August 2023, while it was 243.27 GW in September, 222.16 GW in October, 204.77 GW in November, 213.79 GW in December 2023, and 222.73 GW in January 2024.

Power consumption was affected in March, April, May and June last year due to widespread rainfall.

The power consumption grew in August, September and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions and also a pick-up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.

Delivering a keynote address at Lineman Diwas, Prasad said, "Linepersons of the power sector are the strongest pillar of our nation's power system".

The observance of Lineman Diwas emphasises our profound appreciation for their dedication and relentless service, he noted.

The purpose behind recognising the hard work of these frontline workers is to educate them on safety and inspire them to persist in their exemplary efforts, he added.

On the occasion, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, in a special video message, said, "Lineman Diwas serves as a highly effective platform facilitating the exchange of ideas and the sharing of Safety Best Practices among the participants".

"We are grateful to the linemen who go above and beyond to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the functioning of the country's technological, industrial, and social infrastructure."



The initiative aims to honour the frontline heroes of the Indian Power Sector The Linemen by establishing it, as a nationwide tradition for all state and private transmission and distribution companies to celebrate a dedicated day as Lineman Diwas.

This endeavour served as a significant morale booster for the frontline workers in the power sector, providing them with well-deserved recognition and appreciation.

Over 150 linemen and line women from over 40 state and private transmission and distribution companies from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi visited the National capital to participate in the celebration.

The theme for the Lineman Diwas celebration was 'Seva, Suraksha, Swabhiman', signifying the dedication, service and sacrifice of the frontline heroes of the power sector.

"We take pride in spearheading this nationwide initiative and are delighted to witness overwhelming participation from more than 40 Transmission and Distribution companies uniting to honour the dedication and service of these frontline workers of the power sector," Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said.