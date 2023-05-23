Per kilogram subsidy under NBS regime down due to reduction in rates

According to the latest notification, there has been a sharp fall — to the tune of almost 81 per cent — in the per kilogram subsidy for nitrogen fertiliser during April-September 2023 compared to January-March 2023. This is mainly due to reduction in urea prices globally as well as domestically.

Last week, the Centre announced a subsidy under the Nutrient-based fertiliser subsidy regime for April-September 2023 (half year) and also revised it for January-March 2023.