Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer is out; suspense and drama continues

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba has been released. Netflix India dropped the two-minute-long trailer of the movie, the sequel to Hasseen Dillruba (2021). Rani and Rishu reignite their love story from where it ends in the last movie. However, their live story finds a new angle as a new lover enters in the form of Sunny Kaushal. About the trailer The trailer starts with Rani’s crazy confession saying both Rishu and her have done crazy things for their love. Rishu is seen telling her that he would listen to anything she says but on condition that there wouldn't be any third person involved. But then a third person enters into the scene, Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), who enters as a new lover in town. He asks her for a movie date, and both start seeing each other. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rishu gets to know about Rani's new affair and more twists await including a glimpse of a crocodile attack. The trailer leaves the viewers surprised with the entry of Jimmy Shergill. He introduces himself as the uncle of Neel, with his entry poised to introduce more drama into the plot.

Watch the trailer here:

What is the cast of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba?

The stunning cast of the movie includes Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Aditya Srivastava, and Bhumika Dube.

When and Where to Watch Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba?

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is set to release on August 9, 2024. It will premiere on Netflix.

About Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is an upcoming romantic movie directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. The movie is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Hasseen Dillruba. The movie is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 9, 2024.