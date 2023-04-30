Home / India News / Phone thrown towards PM during roadshow, police claims no ill intention

Phone thrown towards PM during roadshow, police claims no ill intention

A mobile phone was thrown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was holding a roadshow standing on a specially designed vehicle, as part of campaigning for the May 10 elections, police said

Mysuru (K'taka)
Phone thrown towards PM during roadshow, police claims no ill intention

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A mobile phone was thrown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was holding a roadshow standing on a specially designed vehicle, as part of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections, police said.

The phone was hurled out of "excitement" by a woman BJP worker who had no "ill-intention", according to police.

The phone landing on the bonnet of the vehicle after it was flung at the vehicle did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths who were accompanying him.

"The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on PM's vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar told PTI.

"In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths," he added.

The incident happened when Modi, flanked by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, was waving at people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the roads.

Also Read

PM Modi's security breached during roadshow in Karnataka; man intercepted

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

60% in survey report personal data breach by their loan service provider

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

Toyota Kirloskar reports data breach, extent of intrustion not confirmed

PM Modi, US President Joe Biden to meet in Papua New Guinea next month

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Public will soon end the pollution spread by BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Act swiftly against hate speech or face contempt, SC tells states

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Topics :Narendra ModiKarnatakaKarnataka Assembly elections

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story