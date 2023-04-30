Home / India News / Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Mohan's release has also exposed the fault lines within both the ruling and Opposition parties

Satyavrat Mishra
Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Former Member of Parliament (MP) Anand Mohan stepped out of Saharsa Jail early Thursday morning. He quietly sat in the rear seat of a sport utility vehicle, which sped away to Patna. It took the gangster-turned-politician 15 years and a change in prison rule by the state government to walk free again.
Mohan was convicted for his role in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj District Magistrate and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer G Krishnaiah. A lower court sentenced him to death in October 2007 and the Patna High Court (HC) commuted it to life imprisonment in December 2008. The Supreme Court also upheld the HC’s verdict in 2012.
On April 10, the state Cabinet approved tweaking the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, removing a clause that states the prison terms for those convicted of killing a public servant cannot be commuted. It soon sparked a political controversy for the Nitish Kumar government, facing criticism from the Opposition an

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

