Phones in pocket, laptops on lap linked to male infertility: Study

The findings revealed that men who carried specific genetic mutations had a significantly higher risk of infertility when frequently exposing their lower body to electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
A joint study by the genetics research unit of Calcutta University's department of zoology and the Institute of Reproductive Medicine (IRM), Kolkata, has found that keeping mobile phones in trouser pockets and keeping laptops on laps for long hours may significantly increase the risk of male infertility and even impotence.

The five-year study, launched in 2019, was led by Professor Sujay Ghosh (Calcutta University), with support from Dr Ratna Chattopadhyay (IRM), Dr Samudra Pal (CU), Dr Paranb Paladhi (IRM), and Dr Saurav Dutta (CU).

A copy of the findings was made available to PTI on Wednesday.

"Male patients who visited IRM for infertility treatment were invited to participate in the study. We excluded cases involving diagnosed female infertility and obstructive male infertility (caused by anatomical defects). The study focused exclusively on cases of idiopathic male infertility (infertility of unknown origin), specifically those with azoospermia (absence of sperm in semen) or oligozoospermia (low sperm count)," the study said.

Patients with known infectious diseases identified through genetic diagnostic tests were also excluded. Approximately 1,200 patients were enrolled in the study, Ghosh said.

Participants were interviewed using a comprehensive questionnaire covering various aspects of lifestyle, habits, addictions, dietary preferences, sexual history, occupation, and psychological factors collectively termed epidemiological data, he told PTI.

The responses were filtered through appropriate statistical tests to eliminate repetition and false reporting.

Participants then provided semen and blood samples. DNA was extracted from both sources and subjected to next-generation sequencing (a high-throughput genetic analysis technique) to identify mutations.

Several gene mutations were identified, which were then analysed in conjunction with the epidemiological and lifestyle data using suitable statistical models, he said.

The findings revealed that men who carried specific genetic mutations had a significantly higher risk of infertility when frequently exposing their lower body to electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops.

"It was found that keeping laptops on the lap or storing mobile phones in trouser pockets creates a high-intensity electromagnetic field. Prolonged exposure of testicles to such fields and associated heat was found to cause considerable damage to the delicate tissue....within the testicles, leading to the death of sperm-producing cells. This damage appears to be more severe in individuals with specific gene mutations and particularly concerning for younger men, who represent the heaviest users of such electronic devices," the study noted.

"Those who maintain prolonged direct body contact with these gadgets are considered the most vulnerable," it added.

Ghosh said, "Living systems normally possess self-repair mechanisms; however, natural mutations in our genome often unknown to us can compromise these repair systems, preventing recovery from damage caused by electromagnetic fields. Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution. We should use electronic gadgets judiciously and adopt a healthier lifestyle," it added.

The men, whose samples were analysed, were in the age group of 20-40 years, and the team studied their lifestyle, diet, workplace risks and any addictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

