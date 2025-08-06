The death toll from the cloudburst and flash floods that hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district climbed to five on Wednesday. Over 150 people have been rescued so far, while more than 60 remain missing — including 11 army personnel — as search and rescue operations continue in rough terrain and poor weather.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mohsen Shahedi, told news agency PTI that three teams are on their way to the affected Dharali village. However, their movement has been delayed due to a landslide blocking the Rishikesh-Uttarkashi highway.

He added that rescue teams have managed to evacuate around 150 people so far.

Uttarkashi floods: Difficult terrain, bad weather hinder relief efforts Shahedi also said that two NDRF teams are still waiting to be airlifted from Dehradun due to ongoing bad weather. "A lake has formed in the higher area, but the situation is stable as the water level is receding," he added. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that 413 pilgrims stuck on the Kinner Kailash Yatra route have been successfully rescued using rope-based crossing methods after parts of the trekking path were washed away. NH-34 severely damaged, BRO begins repair ALSO READ: Explained: Flash floods, cloudbursts and how they trigger deadly disasters Continuous rainfall has damaged sections of National Highway 34 between Uttarkashi and Gangotri. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reported that a 100-metre road section at Papadgad was swept away, with large amounts of debris blocking access near Dharali. Despite difficult conditions, BRO teams are working to restore road connectivity.

CM Dhami conducts aerial survey; PM Modi reviews relief efforts Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a disaster management meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre to review the situation. He also visited the Joshiyada helipad in Uttarkashi and conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Dhami over the phone and inquired about the situation. According to an official release, PM Modi assured full support from the central government. "All agencies are working in coordination to provide fast relief to affected people," CM Dhami told the Prime Minister.

“Despite challenges like damaged roads and bridges, our teams are carrying out rescue operations. The Disaster Operations Station in Dehradun is working 24x7. I thank PM Modi for the continuous support,” said CM Dhami. “Food packets and medical teams are prepared. Electricity restoration work is also underway. We are facing network issues in Dharali but efforts are ongoing,” he added. Uttarkashi floods: Ground forces, helicopters deployed for rescue Teams from the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers are involved in large-scale rescue efforts. DIG Shahedi said teams stationed at Pant Nagar, Gauchar, and Joshimath are on standby, ready to be deployed as soon as conditions allow.

Indian Army helicopters, including MI-17 and Chinook, have been deployed to aid in air surveillance and rescue, PTI reported. Leaders call for preventive action Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the Uttarkashi incident "extremely tragic" and stressed the need for long-term planning. “Every year, whether it’s Himachal, Uttarakhand, or Wayanad, we are witnessing such disasters. We need a comprehensive strategy for prevention. In Wayanad, we saw how the administration and political parties came together to plan early evacuation,” she said inside Parliament complex. “If we can do it there, why not everywhere?” she added. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav echoed the concern, urging action in line with socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia’s call to save the Himalayas. “The entire hill region is repeatedly witnessing such destruction. We all need to work together,” he said.