Over 4K mobile veterinary unit running in India, no expansion planned: Govt

The government on Wednesday said as many as 4,019 Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) have been made operational in 29 states and union territories since their launch in 2021-22.

"Presently, there is no plan at present to expand the MVU programme beyond the existing states and union territories," Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The mobile veterinary units are operational in 29 states and union territories.

"So far, 91.56 lakh farmers have benefited and 1.90 crore animals have been treated with the help of MVUs," he said.