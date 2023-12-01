Home / India News / PIB fact check unit busts nine YouTube channels spreading fake news

PIB fact check unit busts nine YouTube channels spreading fake news

Some channels falsely claimed imposition of the President's Rule in certain states, ban on electronic voting machines (EVMs), resignation/death of Union ministers, etc, the ministry said

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Press Information Bureau's fact check unit has busted nine YouTube channels allegedly spreading fake news and misinformation in India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Friday.

These nine YouTube channels identified by the PIB's fact check unit are Bharat Ekta News', Bajrang Education', Bj News', Sansani Live TV', GVT News', Daily Study', Ab Bolega Bharat', Sarkari Yojana Official' and Aapke Guruji', according to a list released by the ministry.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) has busted nine YouTube channels spreading fake news and misinformation in India. The Fact Check Unit released multiple fact-checks in nine separate Twitter threads to counter the false information spread by these channels," the ministry said.

Their subscribers' base ranges from 11,700 to 34.70 lakh.

These YouTube channels misattributed derogatory statements to persons occupying constitutional positions, including the Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister, Chief Election Commissioner, the ministry said in a statement.

Some channels falsely claimed imposition of the President's Rule in certain states, ban on electronic voting machines (EVMs), resignation/death of Union ministers, etc, the ministry said.

Some of them claimed a ban on Rs 200 and Rs 500 currency notes, closures of banks, and false information related to the schemes and policies of the Government of India, the ministry said.

False claims related to natural disasters and deaths of Indian citizens, deployment of armed forces, closure of schools, etc were also made by some of the nine Youtube channels busted by the PIB's fact check unit, the ministry said.

The YouTube channels concerned were found to have over 83 lakh subscribers (altogether), it added.

The ministry said monetisation of fake news on YouTube is a serious concern.

Channels spreading fake news drive traffic and monetise their content with use of clickbait, sensational false thumbnails, it said, adding that the "Government of India has also previously flagged concerns related to monetisation of fake news on YouTube".

Since December 2022, the PIB has exposed 26 such YouTube channels which regularly publish false information, the ministry said.

Additionally, over 120 YouTube channels have been blocked by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the provisions of The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, it added.

Also Read

YouTube tests gen-AI tools and features with premium subscribers: Details

YouTube rolls out Playables for Premium users with support for 30+ games

Bombay HC asks Centre why it needs a fact-checking unit when PIB exists

Centre's fact-check unit: What is it and how does the Union govt defend it?

YouTube cracks down on ad-blockers, encourages users to switch to paid tier

Ayurveda goes beyond treating illness, promotes wellness, says PM Modi

Navy appoints first woman commanding officer in naval ship: Admiral Kumar

Winter session of Parliament to take up 7 fresh, 11 pending Bills

Cocaine worth Rs 220 cr seized at Paradip port, Vietnamese crew detained

India vs Aus 4th T20I: No electricity in Raipur stadium due to unpaid bills

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Press Information BureauFake newsYouTube

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story