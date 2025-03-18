K'taka govt launches 'Beyond Screens' initiative to curb digital dependency

In a pioneering effort to promote responsible gaming and digital well-being, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday launched India's first industry-led Digital Detox Initiative Beyond Screens.

According to officials, the initiative, a partnership between the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology of the Karnataka government and the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), marks a significant step in addressing digital dependency and encouraging balanced technology use and aims to address the growing challenge of digital addiction through structured interventions.

"Recognising the urgent need for digital wellness solutions, the Government of Karnataka and AIGF have worked together to develop a strategic roadmap with clear objectives. Powered by Kahamind Healthcare Private Limited, Beyond Screens serves as a comprehensive resource hub for individuals struggling with digital addiction. With a strong focus on education, support, and empowerment, the Digital Detox Initiative (DDI) aims to provide structured solutions through short, medium, and long-term objectives," the ITBT Department said, in a statement.

"Beyond Screens" will not only provide immediate support for those struggling with digital addiction but also integrate digital detox programs into mainstream healthcare, it stated.

Key goals include raising awareness of excessive digital use, supporting individuals in achieving healthier digital habits, and developing research-driven strategies to address the issue at both individual and community levels, it added.

Reiterating the government's commitment to digital well-being, Kharge said, As a firm believer of balance in our digital lives, I always say, sunlight before screen light.' The Beyond Screens initiative is a testament to our commitment to promoting responsible digital consumption and ensuring the well-being of our citizens. This initiative will address the often ignored challenges of digital addiction by providing structured support, raising awareness and integrating digital wellness into mainstream healthcare. He added With AIGF as our key partner, their expertise in responsible gaming will be invaluable in this effort. Whether it's setting boundaries with your devices or learning to unplug without guilt, we are here to help you every step of the way. This will be a crucial step towards fostering a healthier relationship with technology, where our people can thrive both online and offline. Speaking at the launch, Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF, emphasised the industry's role in fostering responsible digital engagement and said, "This is a great first step toward fostering a balanced and responsible approach to digital engagement. The launch of the Digital Detox Initiative reinforces AIGF's commitment to responsible gaming and mental well-being and that this collaboration with the Government of Karnataka is a crucial step toward setting a benchmark for the digital industry."