Piyush Goyal to co-chair 11th India-UAE high-level joint task force meeting

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair the 11th Meeting of the India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force to boost investments between the two countries.

The UAE delegation will be led by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"A delegation led by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, will be visiting the United Arab Emirates from October 5-6 to co-chair the 11th India-UAE High-Level Task Force on Investments (HLTFI), and to engage with industry representatives and interact with the UAE delegation led by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The two delegations will discuss issues and challenges pertaining to existing investments, both, made by UAE companies in India, and investments made by Indian Companies in UAE.

The meeting will also review the outcomes achieved through the work of the Joint Task Force to date, and the two sides will continue exploring ways to facilitate investment in areas of mutual interest with the potential for economic growth.

Over the two-day visit, Minister Goyal will also hold bilateral meetings to enhance general trade, investment matters and areas of cooperation for strengthening India-UAE ties, the Ministry stated.

The Joint Task Force was established in 2013 as a key forum to promote trade, investment and economic ties between the UAE and India. Over the years HLTFI has emerged as an effective platform for addressing key constraints that companies from either side may face.

Notably, this will be the first meeting post the one-year celebration of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signing, the Ministry added.