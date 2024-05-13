Home / India News / Plan your destination wedding in Abu Dhabi with UAE's enhanced visa support

The recently announced new visa initiative contributes to Abu Dhabi's tourism strategy 2030, which aims to boost visitor numbers to 39.3 million by 2030

Abu Dhabi
India is recognised as one of the largest markets for destination weddings globally, making it a key target market for Abu Dhabi. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
To establish Abu Dhabi as a premier wedding destination, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB) has announced an initiative to extend visa support to Indian nationals hosting weddings across the Emirate.

The ADCEB, which is a part of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, is undertaking this initiative to establish the UAE capital as a premier wedding destination, a statement released here said.

The recently announced new visa initiative contributes to Abu Dhabi's tourism strategy 2030, which aims to boost visitor numbers to 39.3 million by 2030.

The destination wedding segment is among the newest verticals to join the ADCEB as part of an overarching objective to attract domestic and international visitors and increase the sector's contribution to the GDP to AED 90 billion as per the 2030 strategy, the statement said.

India is recognised as one of the largest markets for destination weddings globally, making it a key target market for Abu Dhabi.

By extending visa support to Indian weddings, in the form of absorbing costs, the ADCEB's destination wedding segment aims to position Abu Dhabi as a world-leading destination for weddings and celebrations of all kinds.

It provides an avenue to amplify the Emirate's unique cultural and entertainment offerings, cultural attractions and natural landscapes for international audiences. Weddings are also a key revenue stream for the hospitality sector, driving venue and hotel room occupancy, and the service industry sectors such as wedding planning, photography, catering, personal services and more, said the statement.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

