Planting bushes, mechanised sweeping urged to curb dust in cities: Minister

Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, Union Environment minister Bhupender Yadav said to control dust pollution, a city-specific plan is prepared

In NCR too, (municipal) corporations were encouraged for mechanised sweeping to control dust, he said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 1:47 PM IST
The government is encouraging mechanised sweeping and planting of bushes to control dust in cities, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, Union Environment minister Bhupender Yadav said to control dust pollution, a city-specific plan is prepared.

Under the plan, "greening" is carried out based on the requirement of a particular city.

He said bushes help control spread of dust. The way roads are being constructed at present, states are being encouraged to go for mechanised sweeping.

"In NCR too, (municipal) corporations were encouraged for mechanised sweeping to control dust," he said.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

