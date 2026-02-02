Jaishankar set to visit US to participate in critical mineral summit

During the visit, Jaishankar will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration.

Summit aims to reduce dependence on China

Global leaders from the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), Japan, and Australia are expected to discuss a strategic alliance over critical minerals, The Guardian reported. It is the second such meeting in a month and brings together around 20 countries, including G7 members, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Mexico, and possibly Argentina.

The summit is aimed at building new partnerships that reduce dependence on China, especially in areas like steel and critical minerals. Discussions will be around strengthening supply chains outside China, with support through investment and pricing policies.

According to the report, a key issue under discussion is whether the US will guarantee a minimum price for critical minerals and rare earths.