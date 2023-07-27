Home / India News / Playing Bollywood songs at weddings is not copyright infringement: Govt

Playing Bollywood songs at weddings is not copyright infringement: Govt

The DPIIT said it has received several complaints and grievances from the public and other stakeholders regarding the collection of royalties by copyright societies

BS Web Team New Delhi
DPIIT said that copyright societies were directed to avoid actions that go against the spirit of section 52 (1) (za). (Representational)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
The Centre has issued a directive saying that playing Bollywood songs at wedding ceremonies and other festivities would not invite action over copyright infringement.

This directive was issued in response to numerous complaints regarding the collection of royalties by copyright societies for the performance of Hindi film songs at wedding functions. Copyright societies often demanded licence fees for the songs, which sometimes lead to individuals and hotels getting embroiled in legal battles over the issue.

In a public notice issued on July 24, the Department for Promotion, Industry, and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said it has received several complaints and grievances from the public and other stakeholders regarding the collection of royalties by copyright societies for playing Hindi film songs at wedding functions. The alleged action by the copyright societies taken was in contravention of the letter and spirit of Section 52 (1) (za) of the Copyright Act 1957.

According to Section 52 of the act, certain actions would not constitute an infringement of copyright. The notice states that  Section 52 (1) (za) specifies that playing a literary, dramatic or musical work or communicating it to the public during a bona fide religious or official ceremony does not constitute an infringement of copyright. This includes marriage processions and other social festivities associated with marriages, which come under religious ceremonies under this clause.

DPIIT said that copyright societies were directed to avoid actions that go against the spirit of section 52 (1) (za), so as not to invite legal action. "Additionally, the general public is cautioned against complying with any unwarranted demands from individuals, organisations, or copyright societies that breach the section,” the notice stated.

The directive comes as a big relief for the general public and the hospitality sector, which had to bear undue pressure from various copyright societies.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

