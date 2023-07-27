India braces for heavy rainfall: IMD issues alerts for multiple states

The ongoing rainfall has caused significant disruption across the country with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing very heavy to extreme rain alerts in multiple states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh.

Telangana has been placed under a red alert from July 25 to 27 due to the severity of the rains.

Local flooding is expected in Telangana, and a flash-flood alert has been issued for coastal regions of Karnataka. Citizens are advised to avoid waterlogged areas and stay away from vulnerable structures to ensure their safety.

Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana are expected to experience heavy downpours in the next two days, followed by a decrease in rainfall.

The torrential rains and floods have led to the loss of lives in various states, with Karnataka reporting 38 fatalities and many parts of the state facing disruptions in daily life, according to a report by Mint. In Mumbai, road traffic has been impacted, but suburban train services remain operational with minor delays.

The IMD has also issued specific weather forecasts and warnings for different regions of India, including Northwest India, Central India, West India, South India, East India, and Northeast India, mentioning areas where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.

Here is the region-wise break up for the next five days according to its latest bulletin issued on July 27:

Northwest India

Light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh from July 26 to July 29

Over East Uttar Pradesh from July 28- July 30

Over Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir from July 26 to July 28

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on July 27 and July 2

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh on July 27

Central India

Light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region from July 27 to July 29.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Vidarbha on July 27.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh on July 27 and July 28.

West India

Light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from July 27 to July 29.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region and Marathwada on July 27.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra July 27

South India

Light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka on July 27 and July 28.

Same is expected over South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka on July 27.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam July 27.

East India

Light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha from July 26 to July 30

Same is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 27 and July 28 and over Jharkhand & Bihar on July 29 and 30.

Northeast India

Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region from July 27 to July 31.

Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on July 28.

With the country facing continuous rainfall and the possibility of extreme weather events, citizens are urged to remain cautious, be prepared for potential flash floods, and stay updated with official weather advisories to ensure their safety and well-being