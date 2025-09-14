Home / India News / PM inaugurates ₹5,000 cr bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam's Numaligarh

PM inaugurates ₹5,000 cr bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam's Numaligarh

The plant is a zero-waste' facility, which will utilise all parts of the bamboo plant, and is expected to give a Rs 200-crore boost to the rural economy in the state

PM Modi
Earlier in the day, the PM laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects. Image: X@ANI
Press Trust of India Numaligarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a ₹5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Assam's Golaghat district.

The plant is a zero-waste' facility, which will utilise all parts of the bamboo plant, and is expected to give a ₹200-crore boost to the rural economy in the state, officials said.

It will source 5 lakh tonnes of green bamboo from four northeastern states, benefitting over 50,000 people directly and indirectly, they said.

Earlier in the day, the PM laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth ₹6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Darrang district.

Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EC should have probed instead of using offensive words for Rahul: Ex-CEC

States must get GST loss compensation; growth should benefit all: Kerala FM

Insurance Amendment Bill likely in Winter session, says FM Sitharaman

Shah greets nation on Hindi Diwas, urges respect for all Indian languages

Delhi to see light rain, cloudy skies; check all-India weather forecast

Topics :Narendra ModiAssamethanol production

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story