Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Who was Sant Tukaram, the inspiration behind Pune airport's new name?

Who was Sant Tukaram, the inspiration behind Pune airport's new name?

The Maharashtra government has approved the proposal to rename Pune International Airport to 'Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport' and now awaits the Centre's nod

Pune airport
Photo: Wikipedia
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Maharashtra government on Monday approved the proposal to rename Pune airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport. The proposal will now be forwarded to the Centre for final approval, as reported by several media outlets.

Earlier, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had expressed his support for the name change, promising to ensure its approval by the central government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol announced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the initial step towards renaming the airport to ‘Jagadguru Santshrestha Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport’ was taken today.

He added that the proposal received approval during a cabinet meeting led by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

"Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj was born in Lohegaon, where Pune International Airport is situated. He also spent his early years in Lohegaon, making this a meaningful connection," Mohol said.



The BJP leader expressed his gratitude to the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for moving forward with the proposal.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Maharashtra officials inspect EY's Pune office following employee's death

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Check date, time, history, significance and more

Hindu Mahasabha calls for 'Gwalior Bandh' during India-B'desh cricket match

Govt introduces risk-based model for testing imported medical devices, kits

Monsoon starts withdrawal; five subdivisions receive deficient rains


Last month, Mohol, who represents Pune in the Lok Sabha, had submitted the request to name the airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj to CM Shinde.

In a previous post on X, Mohol mentioned that renaming an airport involves the proposal being cleared by the state government before being submitted to the central government for approval.

He expressed optimism that the Maharashtra government would back the initiative and that the proposal would soon be formalised and sent to the Centre.

Who was Sant Tukaram Maharaj?


Sant Tukaram Maharaj, also known simply as Tukaram, was a revered 17th-century Hindu saint and poet from Maharashtra. He played a key role in the Bhakti movement, particularly through his devotional poetry, known as Abhanga, which centres around devotion to Vithoba, a form of Lord Krishna worshipped in Pandharpur.

Born in 1608 in Dehu, a village near Pune, Tukaram dedicated much of his life to spiritual practices, holding community gatherings (kirtans), and writing poetry. His work often addressed social inequalities and promoted spiritual equality, regardless of caste. Despite initial opposition from societal figures, Tukaram eventually gained widespread respect, even winning over some of his critics.

Tukaram's Abhanga poetry is known for its simplicity and profound depth, focusing on themes of devotion, divine love, and the human condition. His collection of around 4,500 poems, known as the Tukaram Gatha or Abhanga Gatha, reflects a broad spectrum of emotions and spiritual insights. His writings often express a pantheistic belief in the presence of God throughout the universe.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EY employee death: Young Indian women work 55 hrs weekly, highest globally

India seeks FATF oversight for online gaming to curb money laundering risks

Govt considers extending laptop import rules as September 30 deadline nears

MUDA row: Karnataka HC to announce decision on CM Siddaramaiah's plea today

Turning leftovers into mileage: How potatoes could soon power your vehicle

Topics :Nitin GadkariBS Web ReportsPuneAirports in Indiaairport

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story