PM lauds cancer awareness drive in rural Delhi honouring ex-khap chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid tributes to former Palam 360 Khap chief Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki on his fourth death anniversary and lauded the "Cancer Free Delhi Rural" campaign that was launched in his memory.

The campaign that is being spearheaded by his son and the current head of the khap, Chaudhary Surendra Solanki, in collaboration with the Amerix Cancer Hospital aims to raise cancer awareness and provide free screenings across Delhi's rural regions.

"I pay my tribute to respected Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki ji on his fourth death anniversary. On this occasion, I was happy to know about the Cancer Free Delhi Rural programme organised by Chaudhary Surendra Solanki ji in his memory in Dwarka, Delhi. The work done by Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki ji for the society and this effort to carry forward his ideals and values is commendable," a letter written by Modi on May 9 read.

The prime minister acknowledged Solanki's unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers, labourers and marginalised communities, and highlighted the campaign's alignment with national health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, emphasising the importance of accessible cancer detection and treatment facilities in rural areas.

"His work related to rural issues and social service will always be remembered," Modi's letter read.

The campaign has garnered support from several prominent political figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda and South Delhi's BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Bidhuri, who was present at the campaign launch, praised Solanki's efforts in uniting diverse communities and addressing rural issues.

Also Read

The formal launch of the "Cancer Free Delhi Rural" campaign took place at the Amerix Cancer Hospital in Dwarka Sector-19 on Saturday. The initiative focuses on free cancer screenings, educational workshops and mobile health camps in the rural areas of the national capital.

A notable feature of the campaign is the introduction of the "Sankalp" card by the Amerix Cancer Hospital. This patient-benefit card offers discounted diagnostic, up to 50 per cent, on cancer-screening tests like Pap smear, PSA, Mammography and other cancer-related services at discounted rates, significantly enhancing healthcare accessibility for patients in under-served regions.

Chaudhary Surender Solanki, the current chief of the Palam 360 Khap, said, "This is not just a tribute to my father's legacy, but a pledge to serve rural communities with the dignity and access they deserve. No one should lose a loved one because of late cancer diagnosis and a lack of accessible cancer care in the rural parts of Delhi." Dr Ashish Gupta, chief of the medical oncology department at the Amerix Cancer Hospital, highlighted the campaign's healthcare impact.

"Our goal through this initiative is to democratise cancer care and create a community-driven health ecosystem. Early detection can save lives, and our mobile screening vans and awareness teams are committed to reaching the last mile. We are grateful for the prime minister's acknowledgment, which inspires us to continue our mission with greater resolve.