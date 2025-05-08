Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World Ovarian Cancer Day: Can delayed or no pregnancy increase the risk?

World Ovarian Cancer Day: Can delayed or no pregnancy increase the risk?

Experts say delayed pregnancy or not carrying a child to term may increase ovarian cancer risk due to hormonal cycles and ovulation-related damage to ovarian tissue

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

More and more women today are choosing to delay pregnancy or skip it completely, and for very valid reasons. Whether it’s pursuing higher education, building a career, financial readiness, or simply not feeling ready, these choices are deeply personal. So, if you’ve ever felt the pressure of ticking biological clocks, career goals, or just waiting for the right time to start a family, you’re not alone.
 
But with that empowerment comes the need for awareness, especially when it comes to your health. One question that quietly lingers in the background is: Does delaying pregnancy or not getting pregnant increase the risk of conditions like ovarian cancer?
 

How delayed or no pregnancy may influence ovarian cancer risk

According to global health bodies like the Cleveland Clinic, the American Cancer Society, and expert oncologists, delaying pregnancy can potentially increase the risk of ovarian cancer. Full-term pregnancies are known to offer protective benefits. Delaying the first pregnancy, especially after age 35, may reduce that protection. Additionally, women who never carry a pregnancy to term are also at increased risk. 

Why pregnancy may protect against ovarian cancer

Fewer ovulations, fewer risks

Pregnancy, especially full-term, reduces the number of ovulations a woman has in her lifetime. Fewer ovulations mean fewer hormonal fluctuations and a lower chance of abnormal cellular changes that could lead to cancer.
 
Age at first full-term pregnancy matters
 
Women who have their first full-term pregnancy after the age of 35 or never carry a pregnancy to term face a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer.
 
How ovulation may lead to ovarian cancer
 
Each ovulation cycle causes microscopic trauma to the ovarian surface, triggering repair mechanisms. Over decades, these cycles may raise the likelihood of malignant transformations in the cells.
 
Other key factors influencing ovarian cancer risk 
  • Age: Risk increases with age, particularly after menopause. 
  • Genetic mutations: Inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes significantly elevate ovarian cancer risk. 
  • Ethnicity: Slightly more prevalent in white women than in other racial groups. 
  • Lifestyle and comorbidities: Being overweight, smoking, and diseases like diabetes also contribute to higher risk.

Ways to reduce ovarian cancer risk—even if you delay pregnancy 

  • Oral contraceptives: Long-term use is associated with a lower risk of ovarian cancer. 
  • Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Both naturally reduce ovulation cycles and offer protection. 
  • Routine medical check-ups: Regular screenings and exams support early detection. 
  • Genetic testing: Especially valuable for women with a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer. 
  • Surgical options: In high-risk individuals, tubal ligation or prophylactic oophorectomy may be considered.
  • Healthy living: A balanced diet, regular exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight support long-term wellness.

Bottom line: Informed choices are powerful choices

Delaying or skipping pregnancy is a personal decision, shaped by life, career, and readiness. But it’s essential to stay informed about the potential health implications. Regular consultations with your healthcare provider can help create a personalised risk assessment and prevention plan that aligns with your goals and lifestyle.  For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS

Health with BS BS Web Reports cancer patient cancer prevention Cancer rate

First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

